DCT to consider self-funding for 2018 election

Nov 19, 2017

When third parliamentary election begins next year, Druk Chirwang Tshogpa (DCT) will have a huge disadvantage as the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) cuts their election campaign fund. DCT in 2013 primary election secured a meager 6 per cent of total votes cast, thus making them ineligible for the fund.

After their lackluster performance in the 2013 election, DCT – one of the five registered political parties and the only party to be headed by a woman president in the country faces a serious problem as their candidates will not be funded by the ECB in 2018 election. The Party President Lily Wangchuk said this will definitely affect them as they will not have the same level playing field compared to other parties. She also said it will be a huge drawback for her party but they do not have a choice.

“We will only need to come with strategies to deal with the drawback and work on at least winning more than 10% in 2018 election because if we get through the 2018 election with more than 10%, I think the next election should not be a huge problem,” affirmed the DCT President.

Political parties are currently registered under the provisions of Public Election Fund Act of Bhutan 2008, where each party is eligible for Nu 6.11m from the Election Commission and a further campaign fund if parties get through the primary round.

Although too early to spill out the strategies, DCT said they are looking at self funding as one of the options.

“We have candidates who are willing to fund their own campaign. 130,000 ngultrum is easily doable and candidates are willing to fund their own campaign in their constituencies,” said Lily Wangchuk. “But we also have candidates who may not have the resources. For them we are considering mobilising from our registered members to fund for their own campaign.

Under the eligibility criteria for funding of political parties, a party shall be eligible for the fund, if it has secured at least 10 per cent of the valid votes cast in the previous primary round of the National Assembly elections. DCT could only secure a total of 6 percent votes in 2013 primary election.