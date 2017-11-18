Some villagers in Merag Gewog miffed with their local leaders

Nov 18, 2017

Some locals of Merag Gewog in Trashigang are unhappy with the distribution of seed potatoes in the gewog recently. They allege their local leaders of misuse of power and unfair distribution.

The 33-year-old Wangdi is among those dissatisfied with the way seed potatoes were distributed. He questioned why local leaders and members of the gewog’s cultural troupe took a sack each while four households had to share only one sack of potatoes. “I think the gewog administration should have consulted with the public on how to go about with the distribution of seed potatoes. Whether it should be distributed equally or given to interested people only. But they never did so,” Wangdi added.

Like Wangdi, others too allege their local leaders of nepotism. On an average, a sack of the seed potatoes distributed weighed about 44 kilograms.

“When it’s a unilateral decision, we have so many doubts. Maybe women tshogpa and dancers are important for a village. But if it’s out of nepotism, then there’s no need for others in the village,” said one of the villagers, Pema Wangdi.

A few others could not agree more.“There is no equity and justice as the local leaders and cultural groups got a sack each. For us, a sack has to be divided among four households. That’s why we are not happy,” said Pema Yangzom.

Some villagers also said there was also a disparity in the distribution of materials for constructing green houses last year. They claim the local leaders took the materials first. However, local leaders denied all the allegations.

“If, at least once in five years, we do not give something to the members of the cultural group, there are chances they might not come forward to participate from next time. So, for once, we thought people would not complain. Regarding mask dancers, they are from economically disadvantaged families,” said Lama Rinchen, the Gup of Merag Gewog. “They do not even have cattle to depend for sustenance. They survive on daily wages. So we gave them more thinking they can take up potato cultivation and generate income.”

Gewog officials said over 20 sacks of seed potatoes were distributed to each chiwog. The government supplied the seeds as people of Merag plan to grow the crop on a pilot basis next year.



