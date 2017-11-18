Central Monastic Body leaves for winter residence in Punakha

Nov 18, 2017

Led by the Dorji Lopen, the Central Monastic Body left for Punakha, its winter residence from Tashichhodzong today.

Along the way, thousands of people received blessings from the sacred relics.

The monk body will spend the night at Thinleygang. Every year, the Zhung Dratshang leaves for its winter residence on the last day of the ninth month of the Bhutanese calendar.

The tradition dates back to early 17th century, the time of Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal.