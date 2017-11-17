Queen Mother begins high-level advocacy programme in Wangdue

Nov 17, 2017

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck is in Wangdue Phodrang as part of Her Majesty’s high-level advocacy programme. The advocacy tour is an effort to promote awareness on Priority Public Health and social issues, which started in September 2015.

Meeting with the public yesterday, Her Majesty expressed concerns over the increasing cases of HIV/AIDS, suicide, and communicable and non-communicable diseases. Health officials said Wangdue Phodrang recorded increasing number of HIV cases in recent times. Today there are 16 individuals living with HIV/AIDS in the dzongkhag. Increasing population and hydropower projects and, the town being one of the busy transit towns have led to such a trend.

“Looking at the increasing cases of HIV, it is high time to take some serious actions against it. We all must come together to combat the disease and eradicate it from the country. For those who are HIV positive it is important to take proper care of their health. One must not spread the disease to others if one is HIV positive,” said Her Majesty the Queen Mother. “If you feel the need to test for HIV one must one hesitate. One can live longer and healthy life only if detected and with proper medication. There are facilities available at the hospital and one must avail it without hesitation.”

As part of the programme, officials from Health Ministry, RENEW, Lhak-Sam, and National Commission for Women and Children also created awareness on various health and social issues. Her Majesty also visited Bajo Hospital and met with the patients and health workers. Queen Mother granted Soelra to the patients and assured them of necessary supports.