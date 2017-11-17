Bhutan Every Newborn Action Plan to reduce newborn deaths

Nov 17, 2017

While preterm births continue to be a challenge in the country, the Health Ministry has targeted to reduce newborn deaths from 21 per 1,000 live births to 13.2 per 1000 live births by 2023 under the Bhutan Every Newborn Action Plan. The action plan was launched today. Preterm birth refers to newborn babies born too early before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been complete.

The action plan will accelerate the reduction of newborn deaths in the country. The number of preterm births in Bhutan is estimated at 1,380 every year which means 1 preterm birth in every 10 live births. Through the plan, it aspires to create conducive environment where all babies survive, thrive and develop in their full potential.

“We call it lifecycle approach, like for example the quality of antenatal care and even before that we are focusing on the preconception package as getting ready to become pregnant,” said Tashi Tshomo, Programme Officer of Health Ministry.

The President of the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences clarified the misconceptions regarding disability associated with preterm births.

“The first myth which is very prevalent is that preterm means disability and that is a burden to a society as a patient. I don’t believe that, not all preterm babies will have disability. Well a very small fraction of pre-terms may have disability but most of them do well in life and catch up with growth,” told Dr. Kinzang P. Tshering during the launch of the action plan.

Early age marriage/pregnancy, ill effects of tobacco, harmful use of alcohol, and maternal malnutrition, among others are associated with the preterm births. Recent studies have shown that proper nutrition can help prevent preterm births.