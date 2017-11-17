Council disappointed with Govt’s response on Mineral Development Policy

Nov 17, 2017

The 20th session of the National Council began yesterday with deliberations on follow-up reports on resolutions of the 19th session. The house also expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s response on Mineral Development Policy 2017.

The National Council member of Gasa, Sangay Khandu presented the National Assembly’s responses on nine resolutions drawn by the National Council during its 19th session. The Council through its resolution had requested the government to do away with one of the sections of the Mineral Development Policy which was contradicting the Constitution.

It also requested the government to urgently freeze the issuance of any new leases to private individuals and business based on Mineral Development Policy until Minerals and Mines Management Act 1995 is amended.

However, the Economic Affairs Ministry has sought legal opinion of the Office of the Attorney General and put forth their stance that Mines and Minerals Management Act is the standing law to regulate the use and management of mineral resources in the country.

“During the question hour session of the previous session, the Economic Affairs Minister said they will implement Mines and Minerals Management Act 1995 in the next session,” said the National Council Chairperson Dr. Sonam Kinga. “But now, the government is saying the act is in line with the Constitution and will continue to support the economic developmental activities in the country.”

Dr. Sonam Kinga also suggested submitting names of those private individuals and businesses on issuance of leases from 2008 till date. The house will have in-house deliberation on the Mines and Minerals Management Act 1995 for the next session.