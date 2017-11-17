Soendey Bridge in Soe expected to be ready soon

Nov 17, 2017

The completion of Soendey Suspension Bridge in Soe Gewog in Thimphu has missed another deadline. The contractors were supposed to complete the bridge last month after they missed the earlier deadline, which was in June.

Soendey Bridge is one of the eight bridges over Pa Chhu on the way to Soe Gewog from the road point in Shana in Paro.

Soe Gup said the delay was caused mainly by the difficulty in transporting construction materials because of the rugged terrain. “All the materials had to be transported by the people,” said Gup Kencho Dorji.

“It was particularly hard to transport the wire ropes.”

The Gup added that bridge would be completed soon, most probably by the end of this month.

Once complete, it will benefit not just the people of Soe and Lingzhi gewogs but also the officials visiting the two gewogs and tourists.

Gup Kencho Dorji said the wooden bridge that they currently use would be maintained as well. “We need it for our yaks. For some reason, the animals refuse to use the suspension bridges.”

The construction of suspension bridge began in April. It is being constructed by community contractors. The Nu 1.6m bridge construction is funded by the government.