Political parties reveal more candidates

Nov 17, 2017

Three political parties- Bhutan Kuen-Nyam Party (BKP), Druk Phuensum Tshogp (DPT) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – revealed more candidates this month.

BKP revealed six new candidates on Wednesday. Karma Jimba, a former employee of the United Nations will contest from Gangzur-Minjey constituency in Lhuntse.

Karma Loday, a businessman will represent the party from North Thimphu, while Pirthimin Pradhan, a former civil servant will contest from the Ugyentse-Yoseltse constituency in Samtse.

Another former civil servant, Pushpalal Chhetri, will contest from Lhamoi Dzingkha-Tashiding constituency in Dagana. Rinchen Chogyal, a businessman will take part from Pangbang constituency in Zhemgang and Tshering Nidup, also a former civil servant will contest from Bardo- Trong constituency in Zhemgang.

DPT revealed one of their candidates on social media. On it’s their Facebook page, the party announced Karma Thinley, a former civil servant, as its candidate for Wamrong constituency in Trashigang.

PDP revealed three candidates at its party convention last Sunday. Sonam Jatso, the party’s secretary general will contest from Gangzur-Minjey constituency in Lhuentse.

A former civil servant, Tandin Dorji, will contest from South Thimphu. Dr Tobgay, also a former civil servant, will represent the party from Drametse-Ngatshang constituency in Monggar.

Druk Chirwang Tshogpa (DCT) and Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) are yet to officially start announcing their candidates.