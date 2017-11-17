NA discusses load limit of trucks

Nov 17, 2017

The National Assembly yesterday held discussions on a petition submitted by Pema Gatshel dzongkhag. The issue concerns the load carrying capacity of trucks working for Druk Satiar Corporation Limited.

The current load carrying capacity for the trucks is eight metric tons. This is as per a rule formulated in 1980. The load limit has been found to be affecting the businesses of the truckers. This is because the trucks today come with an improved load carrying capacity, meaning the vehicles can carry more than eight metric tons.

The issue first cropped up in the Dzongkhag Tshogdu of Pema Gatshel. The Tshogdu forwarded it to the Royal Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA).

Discussing about it yesterday in the National Assembly yesterday, several MPs proposed the amendment of the rule for the benefit of the truckers. “Because of the load limit, it is hard for them to make profit,” said Nanong_Shumar MP Dechen Zangmo.

Wamrong MP Karma Tenzin said given the trucks manufactured recently can carry more load, it only makes sense to amend the rule.

Nbu-Tangsibji MP Nidup Zangpo said because the drivers are fined for carrying excess load, they choose to work at night, which he said puts their safety at risk. “Traveling late night is risky as they can fall asleep, resulting in accidents.”

The Minister for Information and Communication, DN Dhungyel, said the load limit will depend on the load carrying capacity specified by vehicle manufactures. “If the manual book of a vehicle says it can only carry up to eight metric tons, then this is what the vehicle will be allowed to carry,” Lyonpo said.

“But nowadays, new trucks have better engines and can also carry more loads. If it is reflected in the manufacturing book that the vehicle can carry a load of more than 8 metric tons, then it is legal to do so.”

He also read the letter which the ministry sent to the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs in regards to the issue. The letter states that Bhutan is a mountainous country and the road conditions are not very well. Therefore, it is safer not to carry heavy loads. However, the trucks will be allowed to carry a load of more than 8 metric tons if stated so in its manufacturing book.