Govt. proposes exemption of $65 royalty for tourists visiting eastern Bhutan

Nov 17, 2017

As part of efforts to promote tourism in the east of the country, the government is looking at waiving off the $65 royalty or sustainable development fee for international leisure tourists visiting eastern districts.

In line with this, the Finance Minster yesterday introduced the Tourism Levy Exemption Bill of Bhutan 2017 in the National Assembly. “As of now, the international tourists pay a royalty of $65 per night,” said Lyonpo Namgay Dorji.

“Since its exemption would bring about many benefits, I hope the house would support the bill.”

Khamdang_Ramjar MP Sonam Dondup Dorjee said the fee exemption would help promote tourism in the east. He said with the Yonphula domestic airport back into operation and the east-west highway widening nearing completion, the initiative could not have come at a better time. ‘I support the move because it will bring many benefits,” said MP Sonam Dondup Dorjee.

The Opposition Leader said such exemption should also apply for tourists visiting other places like Zhemgang. “It is one of the under-developed dzongkhags,” said Dr. Pema Gyamtsho.

He said it’s not that the dzongkhag does not have potential for tourism. In fact, he said it can become a tourism hotspot. “There are parks and other attractions. But hardly any tourists visit due to lack of hotels that meet tourist standards. Therefore, I would like to propose the inclusion of the dzongkhag for the royalty exemption.”

However, Nubi_Tangsibji MP Nidup Zangpo said such decisions could have consequences in the future. He added that there are other ways to promote tourism. “Moreover, it would be difficult to repeal such act in the future,” he said.

But according to the bill, the tourism levy exemption for the eastern circuit will expire by the end of December 2020. This is to provide an option for repeal or amendment of the act.

The National Assembly will deliberate on the bill on the 29th of this month.