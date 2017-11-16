Toll-free Helpline for women, children in SAARC countries

Nov 16, 2017

A Toll-free Helpline Service will set up in the SAARC member countries in a collective regional effort to enhance women and child rights protection in the region.

The first phase of the project will see the service introduced in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Under the $4 m project, which began in August this year, women and children will gain access to helpline services through a coordinated and effective interventions.

It is expected to help curb cross border trafficking of women and children. “The system will strengthen women and children rights and protection,” said Dr. Sunil Motiwal, the Chief Executive Officer of the SAARC Development Fund (SDF).

“We are very keen to strengthen the prevailing national toll-free helpline system by providing them some infrastructure support, funds and helping them with work out a mechanism for the implementation of the project.”

The toll-free helpline in Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan will set up in the second phase of the project. “As a matter of fact, yesterday, I talked with director of NCWC and she committed her interest to be a part of this project,” shared the CEO of SDF.

“I proposed that some activities can be funded by SDF in the existing project. So, we are looking forward to get proposal from Bhutan and we could take advantage of Bhutan’s participation in the project.”

The second phase of the project will, however, depend on the success of the first phase. The three-year project will wrap up in July 2020.