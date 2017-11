Accident claims life of 42-year-old man

Nov 16, 2017

A 42-year-old man died on the spot after his scooter collided with DCM truck at Tsirang Toed in Tsirang yesterday.

The deceased was accompanied by his wife who suffered fractures on her right hand. She is currently being treated at the Damphu Hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of DCM truck has been detained by police for further investigation.