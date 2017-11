His Eminence Sungtruel Rinpoche administers wang in Nganglam

Nov 16, 2017

His Eminence Sungtruel Rinpoche administered Tshewang or blessing for long life to the people of Nganglam Drungkhag under Pema Gatshel yesterday.

Thousands of devotees received blessings from His Eminence. The religious programme was initiated by Nganglam Drungkhag Administration for the well-being of all sentient beings.