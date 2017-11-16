Chorten constructed by retired soldiers consecrated

Nov 16, 2017

The 48-feet tall Namgyal Chorten in Lhuentse, which was constructed by retired soldiers upon the command of His Majesty The King, was consecrated yesterday.

The Venerable Dorji Lopen of the Zhung Dratshang or the Central Monastic Body presided over the consecration ceremony.

About 200 retired soldiers in the dzongkhag constructed the chorten. The construction works began in October last year and was completed in June this year.