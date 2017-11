Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde gives bicycles to RBP

Nov 16, 2017

To carry out effective patrolling to curb crimes and improve safety around Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde, the thromde office donated seven bicycles to the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) in Samdrup Jongkhar yesterday.

Thromde procured the bicycles with fund of over Nu 300,000. Police officials said they acknowledge such support and cooperation from the thromde.