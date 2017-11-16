Farmers hope for better lives as farm road construction begins

Nov 16, 2017

Without farm road, Nyasikhar Chiwog under Chhimoong Gewog has been lagging behind other four chiwogs in terms of socio-economic development.

However, with start of the road construction last weekend, villagers are hopeful their remote village will witness some developments which will uplift their livelihoods.

Currently, in absence of a farm road, farmers there are unable to earn good incomes although they grow oranges, cardamom and some other crops.

“We can sell oranges due to lack of transportation and during illnesses, elderly people are affected most since they cannot walk to hospitals,” said one of the villagers, Kezang Tshomo.

She also said Tarayana Foundation has trained villagers to improve agricultural works, and Dzongkhag Agriculture and Livestock sectors are providing support to encourage them to open piggery and poultry farms. But without motor-able road, the initiatives seem not so helpful for them.

The 3.9 kilometre farm road is being cleared from Chhipoong Chiwog till Nyasikhar Chiwog. Over Nu 2.8m will be spent for the construction (The gewog administration is funding Nu 1.6 m ngultrum and the remaining Nu 1.2m by Dzongkhag Agriculture sector).

The farm road is expected to be complete by January next year and around 40 households are going to be benefited.