Ambassador-designates of Austria, Indonesia, Morocco present credentials

Nov 15, 2017

The ambassador-designates of Austria, Indonesia and Morocco presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today in the Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong.

Austria’s Ambassador to Bhutan, Brigitte Öppinger-Walchshofer, has been professionally engaged in her country’s foreign affairs for more than three decades with frequent overseas assignments.

She had earlier served as Ambassador to Ethopia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia, a post she assumed in 2001. She had also served as Austria’s first Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Bhutan is Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro. The Indonesian Ambassador to has held various diplomatic positions prior to assuming the current post of Ambassador to India and Bhutan.

One of the earlier positions he held was the post of Director for Intra-Regional Cooperation in Asia Pacific and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Morocco’s Ambassador Mohamed Maliki served as the Head of Asia and Oceania Affairs Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Morocco before he was appointed as Ambassador to Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka in October last year.

Ambassador Maliki has served in Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for about three decades now.