Druk Wangyel National Archery Tournament begins

Nov 15, 2017

Thirty two teams across the country are taking part in the Druk Wangyal National Archery Tournament which kick-started at Changlimithang archery range in Thimphu today.

According to some loyal archery spectators, it will be a thrilling tournament since majority of the teams is competitive.

Organised by Bhutan Indigenous Games and Sports Association, this mega archery tournament has been held annually since 2003. Finals will be played by the end of this month.