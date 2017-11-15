Queen Mother meets MSTF, CBSS members in Punakha

Nov 15, 2017

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck met with the members of Punakha Dzongkhag’s Multi Sectoral Task Force (MSTF) and Community Based Support System (CBSS) yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, Her Majesty the Queen Mother, who is the UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador, commended the contributions made to the society by the members of the of the MSTF and CBBS and urged them to do more.

Her Majesty said it is important for the CBSS and MSTF members to coordinate and work together closely so that their work would have greater impacts on the society.

Since their inception, the MSTF and the CBSS have been actively involved in tackling health and social issues including HIV/AIDS, domestic and gender based violence.

During the meeting, the members presented their upcoming plans to Her Majesty the Queen Mother. They also assured that more plans will be implemented in the coming days.

Her Majesty was in Punakha on a high-level advocacy tour to promote awareness on priority health and social issues. Her Majesty is accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Euphelma Choden Wangchuck and representatives from the health and education ministries, RENEW, NCWC and Lhaksam.