Solar fencing improves farm productivity in Kyidkhar Village

Nov 15, 2017

Farmers of Kyidkhar under Nangkor Gewog in Zhemgang have found some respite from wild animals with the installation of solar fencing around their fields. Also, they are now able to reap what they sowed. The government has set up solar fencing in the village three years ago.

The facility has enabled villagers to devote more time in agricultural operations.

“Before we have to guard animals from destroying crops and only half of what has been cultivated were harvested. But solar fencing has addressed all these problems,” said one farmer named Tashi Gyeltshen.

His farming mates also shared how solar fencing has profoundly benefited them.

“Solar fencing immensely benefited us. We don’t see wild animals encroaching our farm lands,” said another farmer, Thinley.

The solar electric fencing covers 50 acres of paddy fields belonging to 28 households in Kyidkhar Village.