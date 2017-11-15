His Majesty The King graces parliament opening

Nov 15, 2017

His Majesty The King graced the opening of the tenth session of the second parliament at the Gyalyong Tshokhang today. His Majesty was accompanied by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen.

Upon the arrival at the courtyard of the Gyalyong Tshokhang, His Majesty The King was received in a traditional chipdrel ceremony by the Prime Minister, National Assembly Speaker, National Council Chairperson, cabinet ministers, and the members of parliament.

This was followed by Zhugdrel Phuensum Tsohgpai ceremony in the Gyalyong Tshokhang.

The National Assembly Speaker then on behalf of the parliamentarians thanked His Majesty The King for gracing the opening ceremony and for His Majesty’s unwavering and continued support.

The tenth session of the second parliament will see the National Assembly table the Royal Audit Bill 2017, Royal Tax bill 2017 and the Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Bill of Bhutan 2017.

The National Council will deliberate on the Anti-money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Bill 2017, Information, Communication and Media Bill 2016 and the Audit Bill 2017.

The discussions on the agenda will begin tomorrow and the session will end on 8th of next month.