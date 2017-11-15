Construction is bustling at New Sarpang town

Nov 15, 2017

Shopkeepers of Sarpangtar (the old Sarpang town) who were affected by flash flood last year are grappling with space crunch to open new business establishments. However, the problem is expected to be addressed soon as construction of commercial structures is underway at Shechamthang (new Sarpang town). Already two single storey houses have been complete and several more are coming up.

The Dzongkhag Engineering Division of Sarpang Dzongkhag Administration has received 71 applications from the plot owners to construct houses and so far, 25 have been approved. Regarding number of storey of buildings, 10 are single storey, 11 are double storey and three are triple storey.

Rinzin is one of the plot owners constructing three-storey building along the Sarpang-Tsirang highway. He said shortage of water at the site is impeding the construction works.

“The village community has drinking water source and we go there to get the water for construction purposes. Government has arranged water tank to store water that is fetched from the river,” said Rinzin.

Dzongkhag Engineering Division said temporary water supply scheme is being arranged to address the water woes at the Shechamthang town planning site. His Majesty granted timber kidu to 49 plot owners who were financially not capable to build houses.

Shechamthang covers over 200 acres of land.