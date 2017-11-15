Tapping into SARRC region’s neglected rich bamboo resource

Nov 15, 2017

The SAARC region has an abundant bamboo resource. In fact, bamboo accounts for a significant portion of the total forest cover in the region. But the region’s rich bamboo resource remains underutilised.

The SAARC Development Fund (SDF) is seeking to change this. It has ventured into a three-year bamboo project. The $5.1 m project, which began in March this year, is focusing on developing and promoting an integrated bamboo based enterprise in the region.

A two-day meeting was held in Thimphu to discuss about the sustainability of the project. The meeting, which ended today, also looked at creating a revenue generation model. Representatives from six SAARC countries- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India and Pakistan- took part in it.

“We want to ensure the project will survive and make a difference for the small farmers, especially those based in the remote areas of SAARC countries,” said Dr. Sunil Motiwal, the Executive Director of SDF.

In Bhutan, the project will focus on promoting bamboo based enterprise in Zhemgang and Monggar. It will be implemented by the Tarayana Foundation.”Basically through this project, we want to enhance the capacity of the people in bamboo based skills,” said Roseleen Gurung, the Programme Officer of Tarayana Foundation.

“Moreover, we are looking at innovation and diversification through this project because we want to build up what is already in existence.”

The Director of Nepal’s Bamboo Project, Nripal Ahikary, said the project is an important one. “We are looking for regional collaboration,’ he said.

“The countries in the region have a rich bamboo resource but it has been neglected for many years. So, the project is a good opportunity to collaborate.”

“If we can engage the local communities by giving them technical and non-technical inputs and all, they can start manufacturing the products,” said Sangeta Agasty, the General Manager of Bamboo Project, India.

“They will earn from this activity and have a sustainable income and lot of employment can be also generated.”

The project will benefit farmers, artisans, micro and small enterprises in the import and export of bamboo products in the region among others.