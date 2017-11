Man apprehended for allegedly conning people

Thimphu Police have arrested 35-year-old man from Paro for allegedly conning people around National Memorial Chorten area yesterday.

Upon interrogation, police found out the suspect had conned elderly people in the past and is also facing trials on charges of larceny at Thimphu Dzongkhag Court.

Conning people is a penal offence and if proven guilty, the man has to serve prison term of one to three years.