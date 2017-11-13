20th session of National Council begins on Thursday

When the 20th session of the National Council kicks off on Thursday, the house will begin with presentation of the follow-up report on the resolution of the 19th session.

The bills that will be tabled during the session are the Anti-money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Bill 2017, Information, Communication and Media Bill 2016 and Audit Bill 2017.

The house is expected to ratify the multilateral agreement for the establishment of an international think tank. The session will also see the NC members review the policy on Legal Aid to Indigent and a research report on the Government to Citizen Services.

The session will conclude on December 5.