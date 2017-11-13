Tendruk Gewog organises women khuru tournament for first time

Nov 13, 2017

To commemorate His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo’s 62nd birthday, Tendruk Gewog organised women’s khuru tournament for the first time in Samtse on November 11.

Three women teams-one formed by civil servants and other two by housewives and villagers in Tendruk participated in the tournament. There were 18 players in three teams and for some of them, playing a traditional dart were something they haven’t tried before.

“We are happy to play Khuru, otherwise we get bored doing nothing at home. We want to continue the game in future,” said one of the players, Karma.

Like Karma, other players were delighted to have engaged in such sports.

“We need gender-neutral games and sports; we took part in the tournament to encourage our children to play all kinds of games irrespective of gender,” said another player, Tashi Wangmo.

As the match got over, winners were given cash prizes while others consolation prizes. Tendruk Gewog officials said another objective of organising the Khuru tournament was to empower women.