Thromde branch office improves service delivery

Nov 13, 2017

With the opening of Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde branch office in Dewathang, it has become easier for the residents of Bangtsho, Kipse, and Samdrup Gatshel constituencies under Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde to avail themselves of the thromde related services.

The office has alleviated the burden of long-distance travel for the residents who earlier traveled some 18 kilometres to the Thromde main office in Samdrup Jongkhar town. The office has also facilitated the thromde officials to execute their works smoothly.

“Before, we didn’t have proper place to organise meetings with the public. Now, we can conduct meetings in the office and issues related to water and electricity supply are well addressed,” said Ugyen Penjor, Thromde Tshogpa of Bangtsho Constituency.

Residents said they now receive efficient service from the thromde office.

“Before we traveled to Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde office for the municipal related services which was time consuming. But now, it is much more convenient to ask for services here,” said a resident named Melom Dorji.

The thromde branch office in Dewathang was established three months ago with funds of about Nu 2.5m by the Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde. It has six staff catering to about 600 people living in three constituencies.