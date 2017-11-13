12th Bhutan-India Border Management and Security meeting begins

Nov 13, 2017

The 12th Round of Bhutan-India Meeting on Border Management and Security began in Thimphu today. The meeting is an important forum to hold discussions on issues relating to border management and security.

“We have excellent relation with the Royal Government of Bhutan, so our attempt or endeavor here through the border level management talks will be to find out areas where we can strengthen our co-operation,” said B.R. Sharma, who is the Additional Secretary of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We have excellent district level co-operation meetings and issues get sorted out at that level but certain issues need to be sorted out at the policy level.”

He said this meeting will also help in solving cross border problems like smuggling of contravened drugs, which is a social menace. Bhutan and India share a border of about 700 kilometers.