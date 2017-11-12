CNR celebrates its silver jubilee

Nov 12, 2017

The College of Natural Resources (CNR) in Punakha marked its silver jubilee yesterday. The college, which was established in 1992 as a training institute, has come a long way.

The college transitioned to a center for higher studies in 2004 after it came under the Royal University of Bhutan. Today, over 2,500 graduates of the college are working in various fields throughout the country.

As current students, faculty and alumni came together to mark its 25 years of service to the Tsa Wa Sum, various publications were released.

The college offers various diploma, bachelor’s degree and master courses. Currently, there are over 600 students in the college.