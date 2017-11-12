2nd Annual GNH Experience celebrated

Nov 12, 2017

The Gross National Happiness Centre celebrated the second annual Gross National Happiness Experience yesterday in Thimphu coinciding with the birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

The Patron and the President of the centre, Her Royal Highness Princess Kesang Choden Wangchuck graced the event.

The Executive Director of the centre, Dr. Saamdu Chetri, said according to the Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH Research, Bhutan is experiencing a drop in the psychological well-being and community vitality.

“The reason why it has dropped is, for generations, Bhutanese people have lived in a community, helping each other, serving each other, caring for one another, and donating for the common cause in the community,” said Dr. Saamdu Chetri.

But now, these traditional values have taken a hit with the arrival of modern technologies. The modern life, he said, has fueled desire, greed and jealousy in communities that previously were bonded by shared communal values and spirit.

Through its GNH Experience events, the centre expects to encourage a social dialogue and provide a space for public to learn about GNH through various activities.

The Gross National Happiness Centre focuses on deepening the connection between Bhutanese and the values of the Gross National Happiness to work towards more harmonious and sustainable society.