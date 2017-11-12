Tsepamey Tshokor for the long life, wellbeing of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo

Nov 12, 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo presided over Tsepamey Tshokor at the Kuensel Phodrang yesterday for the long life and well being of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

Prayers and butter lamps were offered to mark the 62nd birthday of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo was born on 11th November, 1955 at the Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu.

Following the prayer ceremony, His Holiness distributed donations received over the course of the Kanjur Oral Transmission and the Moenlam Chenmo. His Holiness the Je Khenpo granted Nu 10 m to the Health Ministry, Nu 5 m to install one hundred thousand statues in the Tempa Doedenma temple at the Kuensel Phodrang, and Nu 3 m to the Moenlam Tshogpa.