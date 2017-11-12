His Majesty The King graces DHI’s 10th anniversary celebrations

Nov 12, 2017

His Majesty The King yesterday graced the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Druk Holding and Investments (DHI).

Established following a Royal Charter issued on 11th November 2007, DHI is the commercial arm of the government. It contributed close to Nu 6bn to the national revenue last year.

At its 10th anniversary celebrations yesterday, DHI reflected on its journey and achievements since its establishment. A book titled ‘DHI’s Journey’ was also launched as part of the event.

The DHI also deposited a principal amount of Nu 300 m into the Bhutan Future Fund.The fund will be utilised for any unseen future emergencies. A portion of DHI’s revenue will be saved as part of the future fund.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay was also present at the event and told the gathering that in a welfare state like Bhutan, it is important for DHI companies to deliver every time. The Prime Minister urged all DHI companies to become GNH certified companies in the coming year.