Team Ability Bhutan Society & Draktsho wins futsal tournament

Nov 8, 2017

Team Ability Bhutan Society and Draktsho is the winner of the inter Civil Society Organisation futsal tournament, held at Changjiji football ground in Thimphu today.

The winning team scored four goals while team VAST and SABAH Bhutan had a lone goal in their kitty. The tournament started on October 25 to bridge the gap among the CSOs. Six teams participated in the tournament which will be an annual sports affair from now on.