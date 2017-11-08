Joint Working Group meeting of Customs between Bhutan, Bangladesh underway

Nov 8, 2017

The third meeting of the Joint Working Group of Customs between Bhutan and Bangladesh is underway in the capital.

The meeting, which began yesterday, will discuss and resolve customs related issues to facilitate trade, commerce and investment between the two countries. Next to India, Bangladesh remains an important trading partner to Bhutan. Last year, the country exported products worth Nu 2.4 billion to Bangladesh.