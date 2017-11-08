‘Chronicles of Druk Desis of Bhutan’ launched

The Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH released a book titled ‘Chronicles of Druk Desis of Bhutan’ during the inaugural of the International Conference on Gross National Happiness, yesterday.

The book, written in Dzongkha by Dasho Sangay Dorji, the former secretary of Dzongkha Development Commission counts 59 Druk Desis from the year 1651 to 1906. The book was written referring more than hundred references from across the world. It’s available on the website of the Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH.