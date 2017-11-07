Much awaited bridge over Sisty River launched

Nov 7, 2017

A bailey bridge over Sistey River in Sarpang was launched recently as part of disaster preparedness training by the engineers, armed force personnel and DeSuups from central region.

The five-day training by experts from bridge division under the Department of Roads trained some 130 of them, on how to assemble the bridge parts.

It has been a regular problem for the locals of Singye Gewog every monsoon as the swollen Sistey river cuts off the road network. The suspension bridge is the only connection to the nearby areas.

People in the Gewog have to travel on foot to purchase essential items.

“In the past, vehicular movement stops for about four months when river swells. People also get stranded sometimes when the suspension bridge is damaged,” shared one resident, Sherab Choden. “We often have to repair the bridge.”

The 130-metre long bailey bridge, according to the locals, will benefit them immensely.

“People can now travel with ease. It will not be a problem even if the river swells in summer,” said Gauri Maya Maidali.

Singye Gewog is almost 15-kilometres away from Sarpang town.