Country’s first flood forecasting model set up

Nov 7, 2017

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) has come up with the country’s first flood forecasting model in the Wangchhu basin in Thimphu.

The model project will run on pilot basis to provide accurate flood information and early warning services to ensure preparedness. The flood forecasting model is a sub-component of the project “Hydro-met Services Improvement”.

Officials from the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology, at the inception meeting on strengthening flood forecasting capacity in the capital, said more urban settlements and presence of hydropower projects were the reasons for choosing the Wangchhu basin.

Currently the Mangdichhu, Chamkharchhu and Punatsangchhu basins have the early warning systems.

“But all these are based on flood detection systems, only when station detects the flood, then only we are able to issue the warning,” said National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology’s Chief Karma Dupchue. “But now we will be running a model based on the precipitations, how much will it flow in the river at different places and different locations.”

He added that the project will also help in determining the flow and management of river. The need for such project was felt at a time when the world is confronted with the risks of climate change.

The centre will build decision support system and information centre under the project. The World Bank is funding the project while the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System based in Thailand is providing the technical support.