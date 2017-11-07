Queen Mother completes high level advocacy tour in Paro

Nov 7, 2017

Her Majesty The Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck concluded the high level advocacy tour in Paro Dzongkhag yesterday.

Meeting with the Army and Police Personnel along with their families, Her Majesty shared concerns on increasing number of HIV/AIDS in the country. Her Majesty also highlighted social issues such as teenage pregnancy, mental health and suicide.

So far, Her Majesty conducted high level advocacy tour in the country’s 16 Dzongkhags.