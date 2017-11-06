PM stresses on improving rural income through agriculture

Nov 6, 2017

Talking to the villagers of Goenshari Gewog in Punakha on Saturday, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay emphasised on the need to improve rural income to uplift their livelihoods.

Lyonchhen said government’s initiatives such as construction of farm and gewog centre roads, and distribution of farm mechanised tools are mainly for enhancement of agricultural works which will benefit villagers to generate income. Prime Minister also informed the villagers that gewog developmental works are on track and further needed support will be rendered accordingly.

“There will be some problems while implementing the works; few works may not get materialised. However, His Majesty The King is always there to take care of it. When the crops were damaged by hailstorm, during the flash flood, His Majesty personally monitored the situation and granted Kidu,” said Lyonchhen. “There are five recipients of Gyalpoi Tozay from Goenshari. There are 45 destitute people in Punakha and 3 from Goenshari. They are all recipients of His Majesty’s Kidu.”

While in Kabisa Gewog on the same day, Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to 22 people who took loans from Rural Enterprise Development Corporation Limited (REDCL). Regarding villagers’ request for a landfill site, Prime Minister instructed the Kabisa Gup and the dzongkhag administration office to look into the issue.

Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay is in Punakha for gewog tours.