HH the Je Khenpo presides over Moenlam Chenmo in Thimphu

Nov 6, 2017

The 2nd annual Moenlam Chenmo or the great prayer ceremony began at Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu today. His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over the prayer ceremony.

Monks from different Rabdeys and Shedras in the country are performing the prayer ceremony every day on rotational basis. Today, it was the turn of monks from Trashigang, Trashi Yangtse, Monggar, Lhuentse, Pema Gatshel and Samdrup Jongkhar Rabdeys.

Over 5000 devotees who attended the three-month long oral transmission of Kanjur are attending the great prayer ceremony which ends this Friday- the Descending Day of Lord Buddha on Bhutanese calendar.

His Holiness the Je Khenpo instituted Moenlam Chenmo in all 20 dzongkhags since 2000. However, country’s first Moenlam Chenmo was conducted at Tharpaling monastery under Chummig Gewog in Bumthang in 1937 under the royal patronage of the Second King.

Meanwhile Moenlam Chenmo in Thimphu became an annual religious affair since last year.