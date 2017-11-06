People feel Phuentshogling Tshechu must be held for three-days

Nov 6, 2017

Residents in Phuentshogling and other nearby places feel a day-long Phuentshogling Tshechu should be extended to three days.

They reasoned that they wish to be more participative in cultural festivals like this which seldom takes place in Phuentshogling town. The tshechu was held on Saturday.

“I hired the taxi all the way from Samtse last evening to watch the tshechu today. Sadly the tshechu ends today. It would be more fun if it continues for few more days,” said one of the spectators, Yangzo.

Others gathered at the festive occasion echoed similar views.

“Year by year, the performances are getting better and also more people are witnessing the festival. It would be more fulfilling even its prolonged for another day or two,” said Kuenzang Dorji.

The tshechu was held at Palden Tashi Choling Tshulga and showcased various mask dances such as Zhana Nga Chham, Drametse Nga Chham, and Guru Tshengye among others.

Prior to tshechu, five-day prayer recitation and Wang (blessing) were conducted. Phuentshogling Tshechu has been an annual cultural affair since 2014.