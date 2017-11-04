His Majesty The King arrives back from India

Nov 4, 2017

His Majesty The King arrived in the Kingdom yesterday after a four-day visit to the Indian capital, New Delhi. Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey accompanied His Majesty.

Prior to departure yesterday morning, His Majesty The King visited the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi and granted an audience to the officials and their family members.

Their Majesties were in India upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the four-day visit His Majesty The King granted an audience to the President and Prime Minister of India.

His Majesty also granted audiences to cabinet ministers and other senior government officials, and accepted an invitation from the President for a State Visit next year to commemorate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and India.