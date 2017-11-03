Financial literacy road show held in Sarpang

Led by the Governor, a team from the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) met with the sectors heads including managers of financial institutions in Sarpang yesterday as part of RMA’s Financial Literacy Road Show.

The road show is part of the central bank’s financial literacy program that aims to equip the Bhutanese people with financial knowledge and skills to manage financial resources effectively for lifetime financial security.

The team is targeting local leaders, monks, co-operative groups and non-formal education sector among others. After Sarpang, the team will hold the program in Tsirang and Dagana.

RMA will conduct the road show in all 20 Dzongkhags. It hopes to be able to cover the entire country by June 2018. The Financial Literacy Road Show began from Lhuentse in March this year.