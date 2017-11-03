His Majesty The King grants audience to India’s Vice President

Nov 3, 2017

His Majesty The King granted an audience to the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu yesterday.

His Majesty also granted an audience to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Dr. S Jaishankar.

During the visit, whichwas His Royal Highness The Gyalsey’s first Royal Visit to India, Their Majesties and His Royal Highnes s were received by the President and Prime Minister of India.

His Majesty also granted audiences to cabinet ministers and other senior government officials, and accepted an invitation from the President for a State Visit next year to commemorate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and India.