Samdrup Jongkhar Toed bustling with developmental activities

Nov 3, 2017

If you are in Samdrup Jongkhar town, you may well notice construction activities being executed around the Samdrup Jongkhar Toed. Thanks to access to a road and bridge since recently.

Residential buildings are coming up in the area since a motor-able bridge over Dungsam Chhu was completed last year. Works to construct drainage system and install streetlights along the access road are underway. Earlier, Samdrup Jongkhar Primary School was the only concrete infrastructure in the area.

“Before, without a road and bridge, it was difficult to transport materials here. Due to such a situation, people were not able to construct houses. Now, many people are coming to the Thromde office for construction approvals,” said Yoezor Dorji, Thromde Representative of Samdrup Jongkhar Toed.

The thromde spent Nu 18m for constructing the bridge. Another Nu 32m has been allocated for clearing a blacktopped road.

“We will bring in all the amenities possible like sewerage with treatment plant, water distribution network,” said Samdrup Jongkhar Thrompon Karma Sherab Thobgyal, adding that they are planning to create a water park for residents.

There are about 48 private plots in the area classified under Local Area Plan 4 of the thromde’s development plan.