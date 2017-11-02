ICU for animals opens in Thimphu

Nov 2, 2017

The Jangsa Animal Saving Trust opened an intensive critical care unit for animals at its animal shelter in Thimphu today.

The Jangsa Animal Saving Trust is a non-profit organisation (NGO) formed with the sole aim of assisting and promoting the Tshethar initiative in Bhutan. It is actively involved in all fields of animal welfare, which includes rescuing injured and sick animals, providing medical intervention and care, and maintaining animals in shelters.

The opening of the intensive critical care unit will enable it to further its cause of saving animal lives. “With this ICU, we are hoping that all the animals that need intensive care will be greatly benefitted,” said Tshering Dorji, a Volunteer with the Jangsa Animal Saving Trust.

“We hope and pray that not a single dog will have to die because of inadequate cleanliness and hygiene.”

Fondation Brigitte Bardot, a French foundation dedicated to animal protection, provided the financial support for the construction of the unit.

“Saving animals first, taking care of animals, is also something like natural,” said Brigitte Auloy, the International Project Coordinator of the Fondation Brigitte Bardot.

Brigitte Auloy said the world belongs also to the animals but people do not think that way. “We think that because we are here, we need to be clean and that’s our property, that we need to get rid of the animals or whatever that is bothering us.”

Jangsa animal saving trust was established in 2007. Since then, it has rescued 78 stray dogs, 16 pigs and a cow, and is working hard towards nursing many sick animals back to health.