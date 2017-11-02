Specific building colours for Phuentshogling Thromde

Nov 2, 2017

From June next year, all buildings in Phuentshogling town must be painted with any of the four colours specified by the thromde office. The move is part of thromde’s town beautification plan.

Presently, most buildings in Phuentshogling are not in traditional designs. Add to this, colours of the structures are not appealing. However, the ongoing beautification works will transform this. Thromde has issued notification to the building owners a month ago.

“Most structures do not have traditional designs since they were building in 1960s and 70s. They didn’t follow the color code,” said Phuentshogling Thrompon Uttar Kumar Rai. “Now, we have the colour code for the buildings approved by the Ministry of Works and Human Settlement and they are white, cream, light brown, and machinery colour or colour of the stone.”

Thromde has also improved footpaths along roadsides for residents and visitors to conveniently take a walk around the city.

“There are a lot of trap land where people have dumped wastes. So we have cleared the wastes. Phuentshogling is the exit and entry point, so it is important to keep the city clean,” added the Thrompon.

Tashi Groups of Companies invested Nu 20m and initiated to beautify the town during the 60th birthday of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo in 2015. Thromde office is continuing the work.