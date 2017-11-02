Bhutan’s ICT development index improves considerably

Nov 2, 2017

Bhutan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development index has improved significantly since 2010. As of June this year, the country ranked 170th among the 193 countries. Seven years back, it was placed at 128th position.

According to the Director of International Telecommunication Unit, Brahima Sanou, the growth is impressive. He also committed to support to further strength ICT. International Telecommunication Unit is the United Nations’ specialised agency for information and communication technologies. Bhutan became the member of the unit in 1988.

“Bhutan is very well advanced in terms of ICT. Despite this, I met with the authorities and identified issues. It includes satellite connectivity, the emergency telecommunications and cyber security,” the Director added.

The Information and Communications Minister DN Dhungyel said the improved ranking in ICT indicates the effort put in by the government in adopting ICT for implementing overall development plans and programmes.