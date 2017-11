Annual Pema Gatshel Tshechu begins

The three-day annual Pema Gatshel Tshechu began today. Hundreds of spectators flocked to the Tshechu ground to witness the festival.

The monks and dzongkhag dancers performed mask and folk dances. The Tshechu will conclude with the unfurling of the Neten Chu Druk Thongdrel for public veneration.

Pema Gatshel Tshechu was instituted in the early 1980’s.