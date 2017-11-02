Her Majesty the Queen Mother in Haa on high-level advocacy tour

Nov 2, 2017

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck met with the people of Haa yesterday.

Her Majesty, who is the UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador, is in the dzongkhag leading a high-level advocacy on priority health and social issues. Addressing the gathering, Her Majesty shared concerns over the rise in the number of people living with HIV/AIDS in the country.

Her Majesty highlighted other social issues including teenage pregnancy, mental health and suicide. Her Majesty also granted tokha to the public gathered for the advocacy programme.

Her Majesty is accompanied by representatives from the health and education ministries, RENEW, NCWC and Lhaksam.